Freed Tiruchy ryots continue fertiliser stir in marriage hall

Thiruchirapalli :

Members of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam led by the state president P Ayyakannu assembled at Karur bypass, one of the busiest roads in Tiruchy city and staged a protest against the price hike. Suddenly they blocked vehicular movement and they were arrested.





Ayyakannu said that the association had decided to hold a protest in front of the Railway Junction station and sought permission for the protest. However, the police denied permission and warned them of arrest. Still, the farmers assembled at Karur bypass and staged a protest.





“When we held the protest against the fertilizer price hike, we were told to organise the protest in Delhi. When we tried to hold a protest in Delhi, we were warned by the police and even held us under house arrest. At this juncture, we sought permission to hold our protest at Junction Railway station and the police denied permission. Are we living in a democratic country?” asked Ayyakannu.





The police arrested the farmers and took them to a marriage hall and they were released later in the evening. But the farmers continued to protest and refused to get out of the hall. They demanded the police to lodge them in prison. A police team was holding talks with them.