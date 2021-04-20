Tirupur ryots announce ‘indefinite waiting’ protest against HT lines

Coimbatore :

The farmers expressed apprehension over executing the project while the issue is under litigation in the High Court. “Ignoring the demands of farmers, the district administration has begun works to erect the tower at Suriyanallur village and Vavipalayam village in DharapuTirupur ryots announce indefinite waiting protest over installing power lines ram. Works have commenced despite the issue being under litigation in court,” said farmers attached to Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.





The farmers also expressed apprehension that gathering of workers may lead to the spread of COVID-19. “More than 100 workers execute the works, while a large number of police and revenue department officials extend protection in farmlands. They may trigger the spread of COVID-19 in nearby villages,” they fear.





Also, farmers contended against works being carried out when model code of conduct is in place.