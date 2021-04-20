Pondy COVID tally crosses 48K mark

Puducherry :

Five more people, all in Puducherry region, succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday taking the death toll to 713, a release from the Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said.





He said the 565 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,564 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (455), Karakul (53), Yanam (26) and Mahe (31).





As many as 336 patients were discharged, he added. He further said 7.33 lakh samples were tested so far and 6.66 lakh of them turned out to be negative. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 88.82 per cent respectively.