Twin kids set on fire battle for life in GH, Mom immolates self

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said that Jayapal (35) and Maheswari (29) have been residing at Poovanthi Kollai village near T-Pazhur in Ariyalur along with their 2-year-old twin children. According to sources the couple used to quarrel frequently over various issues. It is said, that on Sunday also Jayapal and Maheswari quarreled with each other over some issue. The fight lasted till late hours and at one stage Jayapal had reportedly assaulted Maheswari.





On Monday, after Jayapal left home, Maheswari, who was deeply depressed over the assault, doused both her children with kerosene and set fire to them. Later, she poured kerosene on herself and committed immolation. Neighbours, who heard the screams of Maheswari and the kids rushed to the house and tried to save them. But by then Maheswari was dead. They rescued the children, who were struggling with serious burns and sent them to the Jayankondam Government Hospital, where they were battling for life till reports came in last.





T-Pazhur police who registered a case found that Maheswari took this extreme step after the family dispute. Further investigations are on.