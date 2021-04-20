Alagiri raps PM, Shah for continuing WB campaign

TNCC president KS Alagiri has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for continuing their campaign with complete disregard for people’s lives.
Chennai: Referring to the decision of his party leader Rahul Gandhi who had called off his West Bengal campaign, Alagiri said that he strongly condemns the PM and Shah for going about their campaign for political gains with no regard for the lives of the people. Remarking that the people of the country had to encounter adverse effects and livelihood loss because of having an irresponsible Prime Minister, he alleged that Modi-led BJP regime was squarely responsible for the miseries of the people.
