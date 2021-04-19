For the second day, TN reports over 10K covid cases

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported yet another single-day high of COVID-19 cases, in excess of 10,000 for the second day in a row, while 44 deaths pushed the toll to 13,157.





As many as 10,941 new cases pushed the overall infections to 10,02,392, while the active cases surged past 75,000.





According to a government medical bulletin, 6,172 people were cured of the dreaded virus on Monday, even as the total recoveries stood at 9,14,119. Active cases were 75,116.





Chennai constituted the bulk of cases with 3,347 people, while Chengalpattu clocked 970. Coimbatore at 735 and Tiruvallur with 535 new patients followed suit. Chennai also led on the death count, at 4415. Of the 44 deceased, four had no comorbidities.





New cases included those who had arrived from foreign destinations and other states via air and road, the bulletin said. So far, 2,12,99,220 samples have been tested by RT-PCR. Meanwhile, 48,07,148 people have been administered with COVID vaccine so far, the government said.