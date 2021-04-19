Cong's Manickam Tagore writes to PM Modi seeking adequate supply of vaccines to Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an adequate supply of vaccines to Tamil Nadu, adding the state has received 7.41 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.75 lakh doses of Covaxin tas against 54 lakh doses of vaccines promised. The Congress leader insisted the Prime Minister take corrective action to manage the shortage of vaccines in the state of Tamil Nadu.





The letter read, "The Central government had recently announced two vaccines which have also been supplied to all states including Tamil Nadu. The State Government was informed that the Central Government had supplied more than 54 lakh doses of vaccines, out of which as of April 15, the State had 7.41 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.75 lakh doses of Covaxin." He stated that despite of the receipt of vaccines, in the majority of hospitals and Primary Health Centres in all districts those who have registered for the vaccines have been denied, stating that there is an acute shortage of vaccines.





"In some cases, people who had received first dose and waiting for second dose vaccines could not have the next dose within the prescribed time as a result of inadequate supply of the second dose of vaccines. As a result of this, the effect of first dose is got wasted leading to further annoyance among public," he stated in the letter. Tagore further said in his letter that in other cases, people in around 45 years are ready to get first dose and have registered for vaccination, but they are being sent back by the hospitals stating that there is no stock of the vaccines.





He urged the Central Government to take a wartime action to ensure the adequate stock of Covishield and Covaxin in all district hospitals in Tamil Nadu. The delay in supply of adequate vaccines would expand the radius of vulnerability with an increased number of causalities, said Tagore in his letter.





"As such, as the responsible Member of Parliament from the State of Tamil Nadu, I feel it is my prime responsibility to urge your good office to supply an adequate number of vaccines does to the State and instruct the concerned authorities to ensure vaccination to all registered persons in hospitals and primary health centres. A line of communication about the taken by the Government in this regard is highly solicited," concluded Tagore's letter to the Prime Minister.