Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: What you need to know today

1. Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high 10, 723 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases which stood at about 17,000 on April 1 shot up to 70, 391 on Sunday. The number of cases reported in the state also rose by 1,379 on Sunday to touch 9,91,451. The state is soon expected to cross reporting a million cases of the infection.





Chennai reported 3,304 new cases to bring its total count up to 2,83,436. The city has the maximum number of new cases reported on Sunday, followed by Chengalpattu which recorded 954 new cases and has a tally of 66,440. Coimbatore ranks third with 727 fresh cases and a total of 67,394 cases.





2. Deaths have also gone up to 42 on Sunday, which included five persons who did not have any comorbidities, which includes a 48-year-old man from Kancheepuram district. Chennai (16) and its neighbour Chengalpattu (6) accounted for a lion’s share of the deaths notified on Sunday. With these, the toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 13,113.





3. DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday claimed that there was a huge vaccine shortage across Tamil Nadu and people going to the government hospitals for vaccination are reportedly turned back. Stalin said the state government has reportedly demanded 20 lakh vaccine of Covaxin and Covishield from GoI to meet the vaccination demand of the state – even according to the prevalent guidelines. He also asked the PM to “intervene immediately and direct the concerned Ministry to supply more vaccines to Tamil Nadu commensurate with the population of the state besides immediately sending 20 lakh vaccines as requisitioned by the state government.”





4. The Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated a tele-counselling centre within the premises of Ripon Building on Sunday to ensure counselling for Covid-19 patients and their families. Citizens can reach out to these centres on 044 46122300, 044 25384520 and on the helpline 104. Corporation commissioner G Prakash said the numbers will be functional 24X7. Residents can also get clarifications on vaccination, procedures to get tested apart from seeking emergency help.



Call our Tele Counselling Centre at 044 4612 2300 / 044 2538 4520 for Covid related queries and Covid-19 Emergencies in #Chennai.



Share this with everyone.#Covid19Chennai#GCC#ChennaiCorporationpic.twitter.com/NCHi9ugKER — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 18, 2021



