State sees all-time high of 10,723 cases recorded in one day

Chennai :

Due to the surge in the recent weeks, the number of active cases, which stood at about 17,000 on April 1, has ballooned to 70,391 as on Sunday. Chennai accounts for 25,011 of these, which is more than 35 per cent of the total.





Chennai added 3,304 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 954, Coimbatore that reported 726, and Tiruvallur had 503. Among other districts, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Tirupur and Tiruchy reported more than 300 new cases.





Deaths have also gone up to 42 on Sunday, which included five persons who did not have any comorbidities, which includes a 48-year-old man from Kancheepuram district. Chennai (16) and its neighbour Chengalpattu (6) accounted for a lion’s share of the deaths notified on Sunday. With these, the toll due to COVID now stands at 13,113.





The number of samples tested was stepped up further to 1,10,130 in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin from the State Health Department. According to a medical bulletin, total recoveries climbed to 9,07,947 with 5,925 patients being discharged, leaving 70,391 active cases. As many as 29 people who arrived from various destinations, were among those who tested positive for the pathogen.