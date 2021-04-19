Tele-counselling centres launched across TN amid 2nd wave

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated a tele-counselling centre on the Ripon Building premises on Sunday. The State Health Department also launched a similar facility 1and control room at Amma clinics and government hospitals. The public can reach out to these centres on 044 46122300, 044 25384520 and 104 helpline.





As COVID cases are going up, the emphasis is being laid on ensuring counselling for the patients and their family members.





“The previous year, we had opened the tele-counselling centre and received more than 4 lakh calls. After the cases started to dip, the centre was closed. Now, it has been reopened with more than 130 volunteers. All the volunteers will be vaccinated,” Corporation commissioner G Prakash said.





He added that the numbers will be functional 24X7. Residents could get clarifications on vaccination, procedures to get tested apart from seeking emergency help.





“The centre will provide psychological support to patients under home quarantine and it will coordinate green corridor operations,” he said. The civic body had relaunched the green corridor operation to transport persons with sudden fever or breathing difficulties to hospitals in a span of few minutes. Persons, who need emergency hospital care, can also contact the tele-counselling centre.





The State Health Department has instructed district deputy directors to ensure counselling locally for the patients at Amma clinics and address queries of patients and their family members through the control room helpline (104).





“Counselling is being provided to all patients locally. The district authorities are focused on local counselling as the cases are rising and tele-counselling can be of aid to all,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The executives at the 104 helpline say the patients and their family members are in a state of panic and traumatised due to the surge in cases. Health department officials aim to address the same through the tele-counselling services.