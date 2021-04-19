THUDITSSIA objects to shifting of MSME office to Madurai

Madurai :

MSMEs are the growth engine of the Indian economy and they play a vital role in the economic and social development of the country. With the presence of seaport at a strategic location and airport, Thoothukudi district also contributes to the Indian economy, K Nehru Prakash, president, THUDITSSIA, said.





Being established as ‘Small Industries and Service Institute’ –(SISI) in 1983 and now as MSME, in the district, the office offered a wide variety of consultancy services to start new enterprises and development of existing enterprises and all its services reached the rural and urban areas. Moreover, women entrepreneurs also benefitted much as they were suitably oriented to entrepreneurial culture through formal training and motivation to start industries of their own. Hence, THUDITSSIA is expecting the service of MSME to continue in Thoothukudi from its office, Nehru Prakash told DT Next.





After the closure of Sterlite, many had lost their jobs and the district administration in association with MSME and other self-employment generating organisations guided them to start up industrial units to solve the unemployment crisis.





During COVID-19 lockdown period, THUDITSSIA managed to get guidelines of several government schemes with the MSME office to promote cluster development programmes.





Importantly, the MSME office branched in Thoothukudi was also requested to set up a laboratory for food testing and Gamma radiation centre, because most of the food items were exported from Thoothukudi seaport, the president said.





Therefore, if the MSME office from Thoothukudi is shifted to Madurai, it would be a setback to industrial developments in Thoothukudi and other southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, he said.