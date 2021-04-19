e-petition against renovating Race Course in Kovai gets more support

Coimbatore :

“More than 70 trees have been cut for the model road project. In the name of development, the existing green space has been reduced to erect artificial concrete structures. We are concerned about the prioritisation with rapid development at the cost of the city’s public green spaces. During these trying times, when we require more green spaces, it is sad to see us losing our valuable greenery,” said R Mohammed Saleem, an environmentalist.





Pointing out that the suggested open area is 10-12 sqm per person and Coimbatore has about 2 sqm per person, which is much below the required benchmark, the environs claimed that traffic islands and children play areas have been destroyed in Race Course in blatant violation of environmental norms.





“Tall structures have been erected at Thomas Park, which once had the traffic island with beautiful shrubs and rare plants. Such outdoor spaces have proven to be a lifeline for people to beat stress and connect with nature,” he said.





Demanding authorities to stop the ongoing work with immediate effect, the environmentalists and residents wanted the administration to form a committee comprising members of welfare associations, environmentalists and stakeholders to discuss and eliminate such discrepancies in executing the project.





Race Course is part of Coimbatore’s rich heritage and its heritage ambience should be retained, they added.