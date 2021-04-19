Mon, Apr 19, 2021

VCK MP urges Centre to extend PMGKP scheme to health workers

Published: Apr 19,202106:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

VCK MP D Ravikumar on Sunday urged the Union government to extend the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) to health workers.

VCK MP D Ravikumar (File Photo)
VCK MP D Ravikumar (File Photo)
Chennai:
“I was shocked to learn that the government had stopped the PMGKP insurance scheme at the critical time when the second wave of COVID-19 is hitting the country. The decision to stop the scheme will disturb the morale of the health workers and will weaken the already deteriorating situation,” said Ravikumar, in a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. 

The PMGKP was introduced to provide a safety net to the health workers who are fighting COVID-19, but it was stopped on March 24, this year. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), 734 doctors have died due to COVID-19 till February 3. 

Ravikumar said that the PMGKP scheme should be extended and dues should be paid for the families of the deceased health workers. 

Ravikumar, in a tweet, also said that if the shortage in COVID-19 vaccines continue, Tamil Nadu will be pushed to a condition similar to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. He also urged politicians to cancel their political campaigns like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations