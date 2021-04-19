Supply more vaccines to TN: Stalin writes to PM

Chennai :

Stalin also asked the Centre to take a policy decision for “universal vaccination” and allow states to independently procure drugs, vaccines and medical equipment.





In his letter to the PM, Stalin referred to the existing vaccine policy of the Centre and said, “With these kinds of restrictions on vaccination drive, it is highly impossible to vaccinate even the needy people as prioritised by the Government of India. In the State of Tamil Nadu, only 46.70 lakh have been vaccinated as on date and out of which 40.64 lakh administered the first dose and 6.05 lakh have received the second dose.”





Claiming that there was a huge vaccine shortage across the state and people going to the government hospitals for vaccination are reportedly turned back for want of vaccine, Stalin said the state government has reportedly demanded 20 lakh vaccine of Covaxin and Covishield from GoI to meet the vaccination demand of the state – even according to the prevalent guidelines. He also asked the PM to “intervene immediately and direct the concerned Ministry to supply more number of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Tamil Nadu commensurate with the population of the state besides immediately sending 20 lakh vaccines as requisitioned by the state government.”





Stresses upon universal vaccination





Remarking that vaccines are the only effective tool available to save people’s lives and universal vaccinations are the need of the hour to protect the human lives from the deadly consequences of this pandemic, Stalin also fervently appealed to the PM to take a policy decision swiftly for “universal vaccination” and help TN to tide over the present COVID-19 pandemic situation and ensure total protection of the people from the deadly coronavirus induced disaster.





The DMK chief also said that it was equally important that the Centre allows the states for independent procurement of drugs, vaccines and medical equipment as the pandemic affected states could not wait every time for Centre’s nod for each and everything to save the human lives. “It is reasonable to expect that the Centre plays an active role in sharing of international expertise and facilitating inter-state coordination and leave the states to deal with the pandemic independently,” Stalin said, requesting the Prime Minister to lift all the restrictions imposed on the states for direct procurement and take all efforts to strengthen the State Disaster Management Authority in the true spirit of cooperative federalism.