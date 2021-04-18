Night curfew in Tamil Nadu from April 20

Chennai :

Amid rapid increase in the corona positive cases, the Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced stricter restrictions that included night curfew from April 20 and total lockdown on all Sundays, till further orders.





The government's fresh restrictions to prevent spread of the virus, came hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswami held a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior officials of the government.





An official release here said night curfew will be imposed all over the State from 2200 hrs to 0400 hrs and total lockdown will be in force on all Sundays.







All public, private, taxis, autos, cab services, inter-state and inter-district bus services will also be not allowed during the curfew period.





However, cabs, autos and taxis will be allowed for emergency medical services, airports and railway stations during the curfew period, apart from essential services like, milk and newspaper distributions, hospital, medical laboratories, pharmacies, ambulances, hearse vans, freight vehicles, print and TV media and petrol bunks.





On Sundays, no vegetable or meat shops will function, cinema theatres will have no movie screenings. Only 100 people would be allowed to visit weddings from the time this new regime comes into force.