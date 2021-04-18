FreeTNTemples: Heritage experts stress on expertise, accountability

Chennai :

Temples in the State are under the protection of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, which also oversees the restoration of these heritage sites. According to researcher and heritage enthusiast Jayakumar Baradwaj, while this body should continue in this role, there need to be steps to provide better financial support to temples in the State.





“When a governing body takes the responsibility to care for heritage sites, we can hold them accountable for the poor conditions that we see today. I’ve seen many temples where the priest pays for the temple expenses out of his pocket. These priests need support and training on preservation from experts as they conduct rituals,” he said.





According to Dr Nalini Thakur, professor of Architectural Conservation, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, the scope of temples in Tamil Nadu is huge, which poses a practical problem in restoration and maintenance.





“There is a lack of trained experts in the field of restoration. Any sort of heritage site needs years of professional efforts in documenting and preservation, which means that none of these issues can be solved in a blink of an eye. But many opt for easier methods,” she said.





Heritage and conservation experts also need to work closely with governing bodies to accurately document temple sites, said experts. Support, both financially and intellectually, is crucial in preserving heritage sites, as well as holding governing bodies accountable at every step of the way.