TN all set to design separate Computer Science syllabus for classes 6 to 10 this academic year

Chennai :

Computer Science, which so far is being taught as a separate subject only in Classes 11 and 12, will now be introduced for Classes 6 to 10 in all government high and higher secondary schools.





As Computer Science will be introduced in the next academic year, the State-owned SCERT, which develops and revises the state school education curriculum for classes I to XII will be forming a curriculum development committee, led by former vice-chancellor of a State-owned university, also comprising more than ten members from IT department, teachers, and also software and hardware professionals from major IT companies.





A senior official from the SCERT told DT Next that though the State government has taken initiatives to introduce very little Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) only in the Science curriculum, it was felt that private institutions went ahead to introduce Computer Science a separate subject, which was very helpful when students enter the higher secondary level and therefore, the same method will be introduced in the State-run schools.





“There will be first, a panel discussion comprising all the members of the committee to design a flow chart how to prepare the syllabus for each standard, starting from Class six to Class X, which would be on par with the private institutions”, he added.





Stating that apart from committee discussions, zonal level meetings will also be organised in the state to elicit suggestions from teachers, parents, professors, educationalists, subject experts, and other stakeholders including publishers, the official said “accordingly, sources books of assessment will be prepared for each standard”.





“Curriculum in the Computer Science subject will incorporate employable skills students at the end of 12 years of school education”, he added.





The official pointed out that the Committee will also install “Suggestion Boxes” in all the schools in the state to get suggestions from students, teachers, and parents.





“The textbook writing team might include teachers from different streams like State Board, Matriculation, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and academicians from apex institutions like SCERT Kerala”, he added.





Pointing out that the textbook development team will also prepare teacher handbooks, student workbooks, and e-content, the official said “the status and progress in drafting of the curriculum and syllabus was reviewed on regular basis”. The official said the draft syllabus will be submitted to the State government to release.