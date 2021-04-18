4 litres of toddy seized in Kumari, seller arrested

Madurai :

The accused has been identified as Vyagappan of Malangarai. Acting on a tip off, Nagercoil Prohibition Enforcement Wing led by Sub Inspector of Police Thomas, was engaged in patrolling to check such illegal acts of selling toddy. After arresting the toddy seller, four litres of toddy has been seized from him. Based on a complaint, Prohibition Enforcement Wing has filed a case, sources said.