4 litres of toddy seized in Kumari, seller arrested

A fifty-five year old man has been arrested near Aralvaimozhi in Kanyakumari on Saturday after being charged with illegally selling toddy.

Madurai:
The accused has been identified as Vyagappan of Malangarai. Acting on a tip off, Nagercoil Prohibition Enforcement Wing led by Sub Inspector of Police Thomas, was engaged in patrolling to check such illegal acts of selling toddy. After arresting the toddy seller, four litres of toddy has been seized from him. Based on a complaint, Prohibition Enforcement Wing has filed a case, sources said.
