DMK sets date, venue for Stalin’s ‘swearing-in’ event

Chennai :

Even as a few pundits were disagreeing with majority opinion polls which predicted a comfortable majority for the DMK led secular alliance, Stalin is understood to have planned to hold his coronation at the Centenary Hall of Madras University on May 6.





Stalin is cooling his heels along with his family in Kodaikanal hills after a hectic four-month long election tour.





Party sources in the know revealed that Stalin would consider moving out of his Cenotaph Road residence to the official residence of the Chief Minister in Greenways Road if the DMK returns to power in less than a month from now.





DMK insiders who confirmed the unofficial discussions happening on Anna Arivalayam corridors about the date of Stalin’s coronation also said the party chief has had discussions with a few ‘retired’ bureaucrats for advisory roles in his government.





The bureaucrats, who held senior positions in the 2006-11 DMK government, could be special advisors to Stalin after he assumes office.





If sources in the DMK circles are to be believed, Stalin has personally spoken to the officials to rope them in.





One such officer, who had held a key position in the local administration ministry held by him and availed retirement in the subsequent AIADMK tenure, has been asked to get on board and be a part of Stalin’s team. Significantly, several senior bureaucrats have contacted Stalin after the April 6 election.





A few officials had also visited personally and made suggestions to the DMK chief who is keeping his cards close to his chest on the idea of govt formation and cabinet constitution.