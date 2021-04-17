Demand for Remdesivir up in TN, officials say enough alternative drugs available

While State Health Department officials say that there is adequate availability of drugs required for COVID treatment, many patients now prefer Remdesivir even as availability of the drug in private hospitals remains low.

Chennai : However, doctors state that this is not a challenge and alternative drugs are more effective for corona patients. Moreover, social media platforms and common medical crowdfunding platforms are receiving at least 2-3 requests from TN seeking procurement of Remdesivir. While doctors state that it is not recommended for general use and only on hospitalised patients with certain medical conditions, including cancer ones, the sudden surge in demand is seen mainly in patients who are on oxygen support. “Not all patients require Remdesivir and it was one of the initial drugs used when pandemic hit. However, there are drugs that have shown better effectiveness and thus there is no need to panic on the availability of the drug, “ said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH. “The procurement of the drug is being looked at as demand has increased after rise in cases. The production was reduced significantly as the cases were low and based on the demand, the procurement has been increased by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, “ said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.