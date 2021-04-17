Coimbatore industrial associations take lead to inoculate workers

Chennai :

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association (COSIEMA) organised a three day camp, organised jointly with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the District Industries Centre (DIC), to inoculate workers in SIDCO Industrial estate.





Talking to IANS, COSIEMA President S. Nallathambi said: "There are around 5,000 workers in SIDCO estate and out of this, 1,350 workers are above the age of 45. We will be administering Covishield to the workers and their family members."





The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is conducting another camp with the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia). Coidissia President M.V. Ramesh Babu said: "We have conducted a two-day camp and have vaccinated 3,225 eligible workers. 80 percent of those who took the jab were SME workers and the rest are general public."





The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has already started taking action against those who are not using masks as well as not keeping social distancing.





The CCMC officials have already fined drivers of buses where commuters were found standing. According to the Covid protocol, buses are not allowed to ply with passengers standing positions. Four bus drivers at the Gandhinagar bus stand were fined Rs 500 each.





Several people were rounded up and fined Rs 250 each by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation officials and the district police for not wearing masks.





Close on the heels of temples and churches appealing to devotees not to come to the religious places following Covid surge, mosques have also appealed to the devotees not to visit during Ramzan.



