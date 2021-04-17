Ayyampettai constable arrested for misbehaving with woman cop

A policeman was arrested for reportedly misbehaving with a woman cop at Ayyampettai police station and a departmental action has been initiated against him on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: A woman cop from Thanjavur Armed Reserve came to Ayyampettai police station on deputation on April 13. She was staying in the rest room attached to the police station as she reported late. Muruganandham (29), a resident of Ayyampettai, has been working as a constable at the police station and he went to the room as though to help her. Muruganandham reportedly attempted to misbehave. The woman cop raised an alarm and he rushed out. Soon she lodged a complaint against Muruganandham. Police arrested him on April 14 and ordered a departmental inquiry.
