Thirumavalavan attacks PMK founder for hailing Ambedkar

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday indirectly attacked PMK founder S Ramadoss for celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Chennai: “Sanathana forces do not have any right either to garland the statue of Ambedkar or to even spell his name. It is a shame that people are celebrating Ambedkar by masking his fight against caste and communal forces,” said Thirumavalavan, in a tweet. Ramadoss, on Wednesday, posted in Twitter about the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar in which he stated that the Ambedkar statue in Thailapuram garden was garlanded and PMK cadre paid respect to the father of Constitution. The post kicked off various controversies as recently VCK blamed PMK for Arakkonam double murder and has been claiming that PMK is another form of BJP in the state. Meanwhile, VCK MP D Ravikumar, in a tweet, citing the sharp surge in COVID-19 positive cases, urged state to postpone the TNPSC exams for assistant agriculture officer, Deputy Director of Horticulture department scheduled on April 17, 18 and 19. Ravikumar also said that as the second wave of COVID-19 has intensified, hall tickets for second grade constables have been released and the exam should also be postponed.
