CCTV clip helps cops trace stolen lorry transporting computer parts in 24 hours

Vellore :

Kubendran (64) of Katpadi near Vellore was transporting a load of computer accessories worth Rs 50 lakh from Hosur to Chennai. Since his house is on the way near Kaptadi effluent treatment plant, Kubendran parked the vehicle and went inside. However, he frequently came outside to check if the vehicle was still there.





Around 10.30 pm on Wednesday the vehicle suddenly went missing. Though Kubendran searched in various places, he could not trace the vehicle. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Vellore North police, who registered a case and began investigations.





SP L Selvakumar formed three teams. which after scanning the CCTV footage located the vehicle near Gonkanampalayam near Veppankuppam.





Immediately, police rushed to the spot on Thursday night and caught two persons, Murugan (29) and Subash (32) of the same locality, who were also lorry drivers. They were trying to move the stolen lorry to a safer place when they were caught. Both were arrested and lodged in Vellore jail. The stolen lorry was also recovered from them.