Stay on action against Surappa extended

Chennai :

Justice S Vaidyanathan extended the operation of his order passed in the last week of February this year, when Surappa’s writ petition came up for further hearing on Friday.





The Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice P Kalaiyarasan, had been constituted in November 2020, to probe the allegations of malpractices, financial irregularities and irregular appointments during Surappa’s tenure.





In his petition, Surappa denied all the charges and claimed that he had undertaken major development works in the interest of the University ever since he assumed office in April 2018 and this had ended in him drawing the ire of the government, he claimed.