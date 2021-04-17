DMK asks DVAC not to close charges against Ministers

Chennai :

In a letter to the director, DVAC, DMK MP and party organising secretary, RS Bharathi has asked not to heed to any pressure from the ruling AIADMK to close the complaints. Corruption has been on the rise in Tamil Nadu for the last five years and the DMK has assured the people of Tamil Nadu that those who have indulged in corruption would be brought to books, including the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers, he noted in the letter.





Bharathi further claimed that he came to understand that the DVAC is taking efforts to close all the complaints relating to corruption received against the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues and steps have been taken in this regard.





He further asked the DVAC to keep their hands off from these complaints until the newly elected government takes charge.





“Our thalaivar MK Stalin has made a high pitch campaign particularly in the Kongu region where top AIADMK leaders have swindled money through government contracts and it is one of the poll promises to bookcases against those who are behind corruption,” said DMK legislator and south Chennai district secretary Ma Subramanian. Our legal team has reached out to the DVAC several times to register cases against Local Administration Minister SP Velumani and independent NGO’s had also moved the Madras High Court seeking registration of an FIR followed by a fair investigation. Despite court intervention, the matter has not been investigated properly by the DVAC.





Salem City Health Officer house searched





Meanwhile, the DVAC sleuths raided the house of Corporation City Health Officer in Salem on Friday. A team led by DVAC Inspector Thangamani began the search from 8 am at the house of City Health Officer K Parthiban at Ramakrishna Road. The search ended around 3.30 pm. The raid was based on a complaint that Parthiban has been involved in irregularities in the purchase of medicine, while serving as a city health officer in Madurai during 2017 to 2018. He had been posted in Salem over the last two years.