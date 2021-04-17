Check movements, Wi-Fi activities near strong rooms, Stalin urges EC

Chennai :

Pointing out that the strong rooms are usually restricted for the outsiders, Stalin quoting the Election Commission’s guidelines said that there is no safety for EVMs and VVPATs stored in TN.





““In many places the norms have not been followed, covered vehicles were brought and later taken out from near the strong room premises after protest by party cadre. The Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, Engineering College in Tiruvallur, Neyveli Anna University campus and Loyola College, Chennai, have witnessed such incidents of unauthorised entry of vehicles and outsiders going unchecked,” he said.





Vehicles were said to be mobile toilets for women police personnel. But there are already lavatory facilities in the educational institutions. DMK party cadre have also noticed increased Wi-Fi activities in and around the strong rooms, the complaint letter by Stalin addressed to chief election commission Sushil Chandra and chief electoral officer Sathyabrata Sahoo said.





The leader of the opposition also alleged that 31 persons with laptops were allowed entry into strong rooms where EVMs were stored in Ramanathapuram. This had triggered doubts and theEC should ensure that EVMs were not hacked electronically.





The letter also urged the restriction of outsiders into the campuses where the EVMs are stored and prohibit any vehicles near the strong rooms. Stalin also urged the EC to disable Wi-Fi services near the strong rooms and give a list of persons with their names who are allowed entry into the campuses where the EVMs are stored.





We have handed over the petition of our leader to CEO Sahoo. Movement of strangers, vehicles and technicians are happening in strong rooms of constituencies where the state ministers are seeking re-election, former DMK minister V Ponmudi told reporters here on Friday. Ponmudi also alleged that there were disruptions in CCTV coverage provided to the strong rooms.