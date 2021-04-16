TN breaches record, reports 7,987 cases

Chennai :

With the spike in cases in the recent weeks, the number of active cases in the State has gone up to 58,097 cases, while the total stands at 9,62,935.





Chennai added 2,558 cases on Thursday, which took its active cases count to 21,391. It was followed by Chengalpattu (685), Coimbatore (534) and Tiruvallur (473). Many other districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirupur reported more than 200 daily cases. Including Salem, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Cuddalore, 12 other districts had more than 100 cases.





The State notified 29 more deaths on Thursday, including 7 who did not have any comorbidities. The youngest to die was a 38-year-old man in Cuddalore who had morbid obesity, said the bulletin from the State Health Department.





As many as 4,176 more persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 8,91,839. Meanwhile, 95,387 samples and 93,995 persons were tested in the last 24 hours.