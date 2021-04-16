Fort St George’s big debate: Will TN get new CS?

Chennai :

If the government continues there will not be any major change, but if there is a change of regime, history will repeat resulting in transfers of top officials to insignificant posts, opines political commentator R Mani.





“Whenever the government changes they will like to change the officials and this is something common with both DMK and AIADMK. In fact, some of the top officials have already reached out to the political party functionaries,” said a retired government official who had served as additional chief secretary recalling how senior DGPs were posted in Mandapam camp after regime changes.





The retired official also noted that there is a possibility for extension of service to officers in top ranks. In my views no extension should be given to retired bureaucrats as it affects the functioning of serving officials in the ranks of Chief Secretary and DGP.





Meanwhile, social media is also abuzz with the names of prominent DMK heavyweights making rounds as the state ministers. Names like Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, Ponmudy, TRB Raja, EV Velu, Senthil Balaji and PK Sekar Babu are also making rounds on social media. However, Anna Arivalayam sources termed the social media forwards as fake and said DMK leader MK Stalin alone will decide the list of ministers if the DMK wins the May 2 polls. Another social media forward also names tops IPS officers as the next DGP, city police commissioner, advocate general and government leaders creating unease among the current serving officials.