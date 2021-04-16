Alagappa varsity launches learning portal for students

Chennai :

The University announced this as an initiative to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). University Vice-Chancellor Dr N Rajendran said NEP-2020 opened the doors for launch of Online Degrees by the top 100 Universities of India.





“As a premier, responsive and progressive institution focused on driving high quality higher education for all, we are delighted to announce the launch of UG and PG programmes via our e-learning platform. These online degrees will offer aspirants an engaging, classroom-like learning with personalised support to ensure their learning and growth,” he said.





These high-quality online degrees will enable learners to learn from and engage with the excellent faculty of Alagappa University online.





The learners will also have the opportunity to appear for the remote proctored exams from anywhere through the portal www.auedu.in.





“The learning shall be a mix of live learning supplemented with finest quality course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules,” a release from Alagappa University said.



