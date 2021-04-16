Trace missing fisherman, kin urge Thoothukudi Collector

Madurai :

Denson was one among the 14-member crew on board IFV Rapha and allegedly collided with a Singaporean merchant vessel, ‘APL LE HAVRE’ on the fateful night. Rani, the aggrieved wife of Denson, with her two daughters and fisherfolk from Manapad, represented her demand to rescue Denson and other fishermen, who were reported missing after the collision, through a petition to Collector K Senthil Raj.





Rani said her husband Denson was the sole breadwinner for the family. Since fishing has lost ground off Manapad coast, Denson moved to Kerala and engaged in fishing to earn. Further, Rani said the district administration should seek the help of Indian Navy to speed up search operations and rescue the missing fishermen.





Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP, has also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry and Defence Ministry to take all necessary steps to rescue the nine fishermen, who are still missing, sources said.





Fr. Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity, Kanniyakumari, said since stringent actions were not taken against mariners and proprietors of ships that indulged in collisions earlier, such acts of collision are recurring. According to international laws, the owner of the merchant vessel that was involved in the collision and mariners on board should be made liable for such acts and they should provide compensation to the victims. He also sought government jobs for the family members of the victims based on their educational qualifications.