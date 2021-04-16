Kovai bund wall collapses, Oppn, public question quality of work

Coimbatore :

The wall built to a height of 12 feet had fallen apart for a length of 50 feet following heavy rains in the night. “The collapse of the wall within a few weeks after it was built had exposed the poor quality of works undertaken in the name of smart city projects. Works were being executed with inferior quality material,” said DMK’s sitting MLA N Karthik.





Shocked over the wall collapse, people living along the bunds of the tank have urged the Corporation to reduce the height of the wall as it poses a risk to their safety.





“Luckily the wall collapsed during night; else it would have become a tragedy as usually children would play near the wall. Also, our livestock used to graze around in this area. We came to know of the collapse only in the morning,” said S Fathima, a resident of Sekar Nagar.





Following the incident, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and expressed their disappointment to Corporation officials, who came to take stock of the situation.