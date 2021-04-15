Puducherry adds 413 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 45,862

Puducherry :

Puducherry registered 413 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the union territory to 45,862, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare services here said on Thursday.





One patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, raising the death toll to 699, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.





The number of active cases stood at 3,268 while as many as 41,895 people have been discharged after recovery so far, he added.





The 413 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,811 people and they were spread over Puducherry (340), Karaikal and Mahe regions (30 each) and Yanam (13).





The Health department Director said 176 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from healthcare facilities.





The fatality and recovery rates were 1.52 per cent and 91.35 per cent respectively.





Mohan Kumar said that as many as 7.16 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.53 lakh turned out to be negative.





He said that 29,491 health workers and 16,923 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and 84,150 persons coming either under the senior citizens category (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.





Meanwhile, Health Secretary T Arun said the ''vaccination festival'' which was scheduled for four days from April 11 has been extended by four more days and it would be held till April 18.





In a video message to the people Thursday, he said there was good response from the public for vaccination against Covid-19 during the festival.





The vaccination covered those above 45 years and on presentation of Aadhaar card or any other proof of age, vaccination would be available either at the Primary Health Centres, schools or hospitals.





Arun said the COVID-19 cases had increased manifold in the past one month in the union territory and urged people to remain cautious.





Safety protocols should be strictly followed and there should be no lowering of the guard against the pandemic, he added.