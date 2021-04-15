IMD predicts heavy rain in TN, Puducherry for next three days

Chennai :

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days in Chennai and the union territory of Puducherry. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30/40 km per hour and with moderate to heavy rain is likely in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal on Thursday, the IMD said.





Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris and Tirupattur districts will get heavy showers in the coming days, according to the Regional Meteorological centre, Tamil Nadu.





Chennai will remain cloudy and Thunderstorms with lightning and with light to moderate rain are likely. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.





In the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 8.30 p.m., Kotagiri estate in Nilgiris witnessed the highest rainfall (11 cm) followed by Idappadi (8 cm). Chennai also received scattered rainfall on Wednesday.





The IMD in a statement said that the rain and thunderstorm and lightning will be owing to a trough formed over Comorin area and discontinuity at lower tropospheric levels.