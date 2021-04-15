Drunk man targets wife after fight, shoots and kills pregnant daughter

Coimbatore :

Police said the accused Arunachalam, 50 from Karadikal village near Denkanikottai, had actually aimed to kill his wife Madevi with a country-made gun following a quarrel between them. However, the victim, Venkatalakshmi, came in between to prevent her father from shooting her mother, but she was shot dead.





Police said Venkatalakshmi, who was three months pregnant, was visiting her parents’ along with her husband Srinivas to celebrate the Ugadi festival. She was married just four months ago. The cops said Arunachalam was in an inebriated condition when he shot dead his daughter. A case of murder has been registered and further investigation was on.