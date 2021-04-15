State crosses highest number of cases since peak of July 2020

Chennai :

The previous highest total for the State was seen on July 27, 2020, with 6,993 cases. Chennai broke Tuesday’s record of 2,482 on Wednesday to set the new highest case load.





Talking about possible reasons for the spike in cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan stated that increased testing has led to a rise in the number of daily cases. A total of 97,668 samples were taken on Wednesday, bringing the total samples taken in the state to 1,07,84,108. “We have increased testing aggressively, and when we test contacts, this is bound to lead to an increase of cases. Nationally, compared to a peak of about 97,000 last year, yesterday we recorded around 1.85 lakh. Tamil Nadu has not been immune to this increase. There is a historical trend, when looking at the Spanish Flu and COVID-19, that the second wave is stronger than the first owing to there being a relaxed standpoint on safety procedures and regulations. We hope that the people cooperate by reducing non-essential activities,” he said.





Radhakrishnan also said they would continue their test-treat-isolate policy, and that they hope to introduce further guidelines without restricting public mobility, essential services, or economic activities.





Active cases in the state currently stand at 54,315, with Chennai having 20,144. Of the imported cases, three cases were from other nations and 31 were from other states. A total of 25 deaths were recorded, bringing the count so far to 12,970. In the districts, Coimbatore had 521 fresh cases, Tiruvallur 383, and Chengalpettu 364. Thoothukudi had 244 new cases, Tiruppur 225 cases, and Tiruchy had 216 cases. Madurai had 199 cases, and Tirunelveli had 193 cases. A total of 3,464 patients were discharged following treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,87,663.