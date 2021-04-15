Mangaluru Boat Accident: Colachel, family in shock over tragic death of 2 fishermen

Madurai :

Alexander is survived by wife and two sons. His relative, Sidhu Selva from Colachel, said Alexander was the only breadwinner and the family relied on his earnings alone. Hence, the government should provide adequate compensation to the victims’ family. His family was informed of the deaths only late in the evening on Tuesday. Alexander’s father-in-law Dhason joined in this expedition despite his family members requesting him to stay back due to old age.





Markoose, another fisherman of Colachel, said Alexander left for Beypore harbour in Kerala last week after celebrating Easter with his family. But it’s unfortunate that he died in an accident. There’s no clear endpoint to the recurring tragedy of such marine accidents. The government authorities should ensure safety of fishermen at sea and take stern action against the cargo vessel operator to prevent such fatal accidents, he added. Over the last two or three years, Alexander engaged himself in plying boats in Kollam, Cochin, Munambam and Chettuva, Markoose said.





P Justin Antony, president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), Kanniyakumari, said the other deceased fisherman has been identified as Manickdhas of West Bengal and two among the crew, including Velmurugan of Ramanathapuram and Sunil Dhas of West Bengal were rescued.





However, search and rescue operation seems to continue by the Indian Coast Guard personnel to trace nine fishermen, including three from Ramnad, one from Thoothukudi and the rest belonging to West Bengal.





Bodies brought to Mangaluru





Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, the bodies of three fishermen killed in the ship-boat collision mid sea, were brought to shore, official sources said on Wednesday. The bodies are kept at the district Wenlock Hospital here, sources said. The two fishermen, who were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, have been admitted at the government hospital in Mangaluru.





Coast Guard vessels Rajdoot, Amartya, C-448 and a dornier aircraft are continuing the search. The help of the Navy is also being sought, sources said.