Search on for croc spotted in Kovai neighbourhood

Coimbatore :

Residents of Subash Nagar were shocked to find a crocodile resting along the waterway flowing into a check dam at Chinnamathampalayam in Periyanacikenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore outskirts on Monday evening.





The frenzied villagers took photos of the crocodile and alerted the Forest Department staff, who then rushed to the spot.





Officials of the Forest Department in Coimbatore have taken efforts to capture the evasive crocodile spotted by villagers. However, the crocodile retreated into the canal that carries drainage water. The water way is also covered with a blanket of hyacinth and mounds of garbage mainly poultry waste dumped along its course.





As the Forest Department felt the presence of a crocodile in the area to be a threat to the local residents, efforts have been taken to capture it. The crocodile is suspected to have come here from Bhavani River during floods.





A three-member team of the Forest Department has been deputed to constantly monitor the area in search of the crocodile. “However, the crocodile continues to remain evasive after it was last spotted. Also, our staff was involved in sensitising the local residents not to go near the water way as a precaution,” said S Selvaraj, Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range Officer.