80 pc of probe into Anna University irregularities complete: Official

Chennai :

After several complaints, including those from political parties, the state in November 2020, constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Justice P Kalayarasan to probe the alleged financial irregularities.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that most of the complaints alleged Surappa of corruption, illegal appointment by using forged certificates and misusing his powers in the activities of the institutions





“Accordingly, more than 50 persons were asked to appear before the inquiry commission to seek information on the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and financial expenses incurred in the university during the tenure of Surappa,” he said adding “even complainants were asked to submit evidence.”





Stating that all the outcomes of the investigations have been compiled accordingly, the official said, “more than 80 per cent of the investigation was over and only a few data is awaited from the varsity.”





Pointing out that the investigation was delayed for a while after Surappa moved the court against the inquiry claiming it as nothing but a vindictive measure taken against him, he said “the court subsequently asked the government not to take any decision on the investigation by the commission till April 5.” The official added that the final report was expected to be submitted within 1 month.