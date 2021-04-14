DMK leader Baalu in hospital after testing Covid positive

Chennai :

Sharing the news in a tweet, his son and Tamil Nadu MLA, T.R.B. Raja asked all those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

"My Father Thiru#TRBaalu has tested positive for Covid 19 and has been admitted to hospital. He is stable and doing fine now. I urge everyone who was in contact with him for the past week to get themselves tested immediately," he wrote.

Meanwhile, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, who was too admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive, was discharged on Wednesday after he was cured.