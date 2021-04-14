Tamils celebrate New Year with traditional fervour

Chennai :

People greeted each other saying 'Puthaandu Vazhthukkal' or New Year Wishes.





The Tamil New Year is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month 'Chithirai' which normally falls on April 13 or 14 annually.





Houses are decorated with 'kolam' (rangoli) outside the front door. Mango leaves adorn the door frames.





People also visit temples.





At home, Tamilians normally feast on dishes like 'vada' and 'payasam' (sweet dish) and other savouries.





However, the special dish of the day the 'mango pachidi' made with neem flowers, jaggery, mango, green chilli, salt and tamarind juice representing the six major human emotions was made.





Tamils in other countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries also celebrate New Year on this day.