Karur cops crack 3-yr-old murder case, wife, partner held

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said that Pasupathipalayam police on February 9, 2018, recovered the body of a man with cuts all over the body, including the head as it was abandoned on Mudakku Road. Since, there was no evidence or document to ascertain the identity of the victim and no one came to claim the body, the Pasupathipalayam police buried it declaring as ‘body of an unidentified person.’





While the case was almost closed, Karur SP ordered the Karur town DSP Mukesh Jayakumar to probe the case. Following this a special team investigated the case and identified the deceased as Subburaj, a juice stall owner at Ganapathipalayam in Tirupur district.





Further investigations revealed that Subburaj, a native of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, had shifted to Tirupur with his wife Ammu alias Annalakshmi and two children. Subburaj developed friendship with his neighbor Kanakaraj in Tirupur. Kanakaraj developed an extra-marital affair with Annalakshmi during his visits to Subburaj. Subburaj had warned his wife to abort it.





In such a backdrop, on Feb 9, 2018, Kanakaraj invited Subburaj to his native in Karur to attend a temple festival. At Karur, Kanakaraj and Subburaj consumed liquor at a farm along Mudukku Road. Later, Kanakaraj along with his friends Prakash and Santhosh hacked Subburaj and murdered him. The gang abandoned the body at same spot.





Back in Tirupur, Kanakaraj rented a house and was living with Annalakshmi and her two kids. When neighbours inquired, Annalakshmi told them that Subburaj had gone abroad for work. As neighbours grew suspicious, they moved to Sanarpatti.





Meanwhile, police after completing the investigation, zeroed in on Annalakshmi about Subburaj and grilled them. On Monday night, Kanakaraj and Ammu confessed to the crime and both were arrested.