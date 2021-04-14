AIADMK to act tough on rebels and dissenters

Chennai :

“The AIADMK has already suspended four MLAs and three former MLAs. More functionaries will be shown the door if the results are bad for the ruling AIADMK,” a senior party functionary said. Alliance leaders, including the PMK also suspect foul play by certain AIADMK district level functionaries and these issues will be discussed after the results are out.





Like former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who would take action against non-performing district secretaries, action is likely across the state.





Last week, the AIADMK suspended former MLA Sathya Panneerselvam and her husband Panneerselvam from the party and similar action was taken against four other AIADMK workers in Cuddalore district, explained AIADMK insiders adding that factional feuds have mushroomed in Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Tirunelveli and Namakkal.





In areas like Tiruchy, the AIADMK workers have colluded with the DMK heavyweights and DMK MLAs, the report in this regard is getting ready and will be sent to the AIADMK headquarters after results, insiders added.





Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader John Pandian is also upset with the local AIADMK workers who have not worked in the Egmore constituency. A few AIADMK ward secretaries and zonal level functionaries have also petitioned their party high command stating that there was no coordination between the TMMK and AIADMK workers.





“There are also complaints of party workers siphoning off the cash distributed for booth level workers to execute the polling works and campaign. In Egmore constituency, two AIADMK workers assaulted a ward secretary for siphoning off cash distributed by the party workers to execute campaign works,” complained an AIADMK functionary in Choolai who worked for TMMK leader John Pandian.