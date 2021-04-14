Thunderstorms across State expected to continue for a week

Chennai :

Thunderstorms with moderate rains were seen over Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts on Tuesday. Arani had 53 mm rainfall, Cheyyar 40 mm, Pappireddipatti 6 mm, Kodaikanal 5 mm and Nagerkoil 4 mm on Tuesday.





Over the next 48 hours, thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected in parts of the State. “Thunderstorm with lightning, associated with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph, are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on April 13 and 14. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts on April 13, and over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur on April 14,” said an official.





Meanwhile, the rest of the State is expected to see dry weather in the coming week. According to weather bloggers, while rains are unlikely in Chennai, the pre-monsoon showers may affect other northern coastal districts by next week.