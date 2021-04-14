Actor Senthil tests positive

Chennai :

Senthil, who joined BJP in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly elections, also campaigned for AIADMK-BJP alliance candidates in the polls.





Sources said Senthil’s condition is stable and recovering well. He will be discharged in the next two to three days. Senthil is the latest to join the list of politicians who were infected with corona.





Congress candidate from Srivilliputhur, Madhavan Rao, had died two days ago after testing positive for the virus. DMK MP MS Kanimozhi, party general secretary and former Minister Duraimurugan, actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM candidates V Ponraj and Santosh Babu and BJP Vice-President and Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai also tested positive for the virus.