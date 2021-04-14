Infections among children on the rise

Chennai :

A total of 34,364 children have tested positive in Tamil Nadu so far. As many as 3,147 more children have been tested positive since March 1 across the State, while only 882 children tested positive in February.





“The infection in the age group of 6-15 years is higher than children below the age of 5 years. The cases are on a rapid increase in children this year when compared to the previous. Only about 3-4 per cent children tested were testing positive in January and February,” said Dr Saranya Narayan, Neuberg Diagnostics.





She added that strict enforcement of the use of masks and vaccination is necessary to bring down the surge in cases.





However, State Health Department officials and paediatricians say that the rate of infection among children is not very intense. “Though we are seeing an increase in the cases among children, we are fortunately witnessing only mild or asymptomatic cases currently. The risk of infections is higher as children have exposure to others outside the home and there is a lack of compliance to safety measures on the part of parents also,” said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director of Institute of Child Health.