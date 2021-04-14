Pondy registers 418 new cases, 3 deaths

Puducherry :

Two deaths were reported in the Puducherry region and one in the Karaikal region. Presently, 450 persons are being treated in Puducherry, 56 in Karaikal, 44 in Yanam and 15 in Mahe. Another 2,235 persons are under home isolation in all four regions of the union territory.





So far, 44,973 are infected by the virus, of which 41,477 were treated and discharged. The fatality rate is 1.55 per cent and the recovery rate 92.23 per cent.





As many as 1,06,982 persons were so far given the vaccine in the Union Territory.





This includes 28,959 health care workers, 16,644 front line workers and 61,379 general public.





As many as 17,013 persons took the vaccine in the first two days of the four-day “Covid vaccine festival” here.





A total of 7,172 took the vaccine on the first day and 9,841 on Monday.