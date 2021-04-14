Single-day hike of 6,984 cases reported

Chennai :

The city had earlier recorded the highest of 2,393 cases on June 30, 2020. So far, a total of 2,69,614 cases have been reported in the city, with 18,673 active ones. The last time Tamil Nadu clocked nearly 6,000 cases on a single day was in August 2020.





Among other districts, 771 cases were reported in Chengalpattu and 504 in Coimbatore. Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli recorded more than 200 cases on Tuesday.





State health officials attributed the rise in cases to the emergence of several new clusters. “Surveillance and testing have been intensified across the State and after an initial rise in the cases, we should be able to control the spike if the public cooperate. On the healthcare front, infrastructural preparedness is being ensured to handle the surge,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





A total of 18 more deaths due to COVID were reported in TN on Tuesday. Another UK returnee tested positive for COVID-19 in Sivaganga, taking the total number of cases of COVID among UK returnees to 39.