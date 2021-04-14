Governor, CM, leaders extend puthandu greetings

Chennai :

In his message, Purohit said, “On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.”





He added, “Tamil New Year’s Day is celebrated on the first day of ‘Chithirai’ every year to mark the onset of peace, prosperity and joy in our families. It marks the greatness of our tradition, heritage and culture. The dawn of a New Year not only signifies a new beginning but also underlines our commitment to the common goal of development, the revival of the spirit of hard work and the promotion of cultural ethos. May the state and its people be filled with good health and happiness for a glorious future during this year.”





The Governor said, “On this occasion, let us resolve to be more kind, compassionate and considerate human beings. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives and make our state progress on all the cherished goals.”





Purohit also requested the people of Tamil Nadu to celebrate the festival by following the government guidelines regarding Covid-19 scrupulously. “Stay at home and stay safe,” he said.





In his greetings, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Let this New Year usher in love, peace, prosperity and wealth in the lives of all Tamils.”





Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of various parties including PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, his son and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan also extended their greetings.