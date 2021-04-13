TN Guv, CM wish people on Ugadi

Chennai :

In his address, the Governor said: "On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava and Cheti Chand, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Sindhi speaking people in Tamil Nadu."





Meanwhile, the Chief minister said that "let the New year bring prosperity and happiness to all Telugu and Kannada speaking people of Tamil Nadu".





AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, BJP state president L. Murugan, TN Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri and other senior leaders have extended their wishes to the Telugu and Kannada speaking people of Tamil Nadu.





The BJP women's wing national President Vanathi Srinivasan also extended her Ugadi wishes.